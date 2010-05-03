Group E team news

NEWS:Group A team news

JAPAN

Japan coach Takeshi Okada returned from a volcano-disrupted trip to Europe saying he did not expect to remain in charge after the World Cup in South Africa.

Amid speculation Germany's former World Cup winner Guido Buchwald was being lined up as a replacement and asked whether he would carry on after the finals, Okada snapped: "I doubt it!"

The 53-year-old repeated his terse retort twice when asked if he would reconsider if Japan achieved his bold target of a place in the semi-finals.

DENMARK

Central defender Mathias Jorgensen scored in FC Copenhagen's 2-0 win over archrivals Brondby at the weekend, further strengthening the 20-year-old's prospects of being picked for Denmark's World Cup squad not least as another contender for the position, Bo Svenssen of German Bundesliga club Mainz, is suffering from a minor thigh injury.

Striker and national team captain Jon Dahl Tomasson scored for Feyenoord on Sunday, showing that the foot injury, which kept him out of action earlier this yaer, is healed.

Defender Leon Jessen saw red when FC Midtjylland lost 3-2 to AaB Aalborg at the weekend. The automatic two-match suspension will do his World Cup prospects little good.

CAMEROON

Cameroon coach Paul LeGuen spent the weekend in Turkey watching two veterans Geremi and Rigobert Song play against each other in Ankara.

The pair, who have a combined 247 caps, both lost their places in the team during the African Nations Cup finals in January and were left out all together from the squad that played a friendly in March against Italy, prompting speculation that their international careers were over.

Song was a teenager when he played at the 1994 World Cup finals in the USA.

NETHERLANDS

Netherlands coach Bert van Marwijk invited two groups of 26 players for a four-day training session from next Monday.

