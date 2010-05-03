Group F team news

NEWS:Group A team news

NEWS:Group B team news

NEWS:Group C team news

NEWS:Group D team news

NEWS:Group E team news

NEWS:Group G team news

NEWS:Group H team news

ITALY

Villarreal forward Giuseppe Rossi still has a chance of making Italy's World Cup squad despite being left out of a two-day training camp this week.

Media reports say Rossi had been pencilled in as the 30th name in Marcello Lippi's training squad but with Villarreal still having slim hopes of reaching the Champions League qualifying places in Spain's la Liga, he has not been released because they play Almeria in midweek.

Lippi sprang no real surprises among the 29 names he did call up, with AS Roma and Inter Milan players also missing out because they meet in Wednesday's Italian Cup final.

SLOVAKIA

Injuries to some key player in the closing stages of the season might present a headache to Slovakia coach Vladimir Weiss, who has a modest squad to choose from for the month-long tournament in South Africa.

Wolfsburg midfielder Peter Pekarik came off at halftime in their league match against Borussia Dortmund after suffering a foot injury while striker Roland Vittek limped off in the first half of a Turkish league game with a sore knee.

"Thankfully, the tests confirmed it is not a serious injury and I should be back in training in a few days," a relieved Pekarik said after the scan.

But Vittek's setback appears to be more concerning. "I can't predict at this time how long I will be sidelined, I will consult a specialist and have a better idea next week," said Vittek, who scored in Ankaragucu's 1-0 win over Trabzonspor.

PARAGUAY

Midfielder Rodrigo Rojas, who plays for River Plate in Argentina, hopes to be included in Paraguay's provisional squad of 30 and fight for a place at the finals despite a recent injury.

"I'm confident because I was included in (coach Gerardo Martino's) last squads," said the 22-year-old, who is recovering from the groin injury that has kept him out of the River side in recent weeks.

"I think I have to fight a bit harder than the rest because I didn't play in any of the qualifiers," Rojas, who