Group H double header
Table-toppers Chile face favourites Spain while Switzerland will hope to sneak through by despatching Honduras.
Your panel:
Huw Davies - FFT staff writer and blogger, watching Spain v Chile
Chris Hunt - Author, journalist and FFT blogger, live at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.
Tim Stannard - FFT.com's Spanish football blogger and expert
Celso de Campos Jr - FFT.com's Brazilian blogger and South American football expert
Gary Parkinson - FFT.com editor, watching Switzerland v Honduras
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.