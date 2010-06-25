Trending

Group H double header

By

Table-toppers Chile face favourites Spain while Switzerland will hope to sneak through by despatching Honduras.

Your panel:
Huw Davies - FFT staff writer and blogger, watching Spain v Chile
Chris Hunt - Author, journalist and FFT blogger, live at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.
Tim Stannard - FFT.com's Spanish football blogger and expert
Celso de Campos Jr - FFT.com's Brazilian blogger and South American football expert
Gary Parkinson - FFT.com editor, watching Switzerland v Honduras