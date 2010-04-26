Group H team news

NEWS:Group A team news

HONDURAS

Midfielder Danilo Turcios was the outstanding player in the weekend's Clausura championship semi-final first legs with two fine goals in Olimpia's 2-2 draw away to Vida in La Ceiba.

Turcios, with a sure place in coach Reinaldo Rueda's World Cup squad, showed his ability to ghost into scoring positions to net with a diving header and a shot from a tight angle.

In the other semi-final first leg in Puerto Cortes, Platense came from two goals down to equalise 2-2 with visitors Motagua, led by Honduras captain Amado Guevara who scored their second goal.

SPAIN

Barcelona forward Pedro is making a strong case for inclusion in Vicente del Bosque's squad for South Africa and could get a first call-up as an alternative to regular strikers David Villa and Fernando Torres.

The pacy 22-year-old, the only player to score in all six of the competitions Barca have played in this season, has netted nine in La Liga this season and scored a potentially vital away goal at Inter Milan in last week's Champions League semi-final first leg.

Fenerbahce striker Daniel Guiza, a regular under Del Bosque and his predecessor Luis Aragones, is getting back to form after injury and personal problems, his club coach Christoph Daum said in a newspaper interview published on Monday.

"He doesn't seem happy to me but he is a good professional and he is giving the team what it needs," Daum told Spain's Marca sports daily.

SWITZERLAND

Defender Philippe Senderos has admitted to his frustration at being unable to break into the first team at Everton following a series of minor injuries.

"It is very important for me to play for 90 minutes," he told the club's website. "I need games and I also need to prepare for the World Cup as well as I can."

"It has been frustrating but that is often what happens in football,"

