Guadalajara duo fined for 'gunshot' celebration

Forwards Marco Fabian de la Mora, who scored a hat-trick, and Alberto Medina were each fined 50,000 Mexican pesos ($3,700) for the incident during the Chivas' 5-2 league victory over city rivals Estudiantes UAG on Saturday.

"I greatly regret what happened. When I saw the video I was filled with anger and regret for playing around with something as sacred as the life of a human being," De la Mora told reporters on Thursday after donating a million pesos to an orphanage in the northern border town of Ciudad Juarez.

De la Mora and Medina paid double their fines and the rest of the money was raised by their team mates. Ciudad Juarez is one of the most violent towns in Mexico and the main drugs route into the United States.

"It's good to celebrate in football but never like that. My respects to Mexico, for a Mexico free of violence, for the mothers and siblings of the victims," added De la Mora.

