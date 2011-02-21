Guardiola cools Wilshere transfer talk

However, the Barcelona boss was quick to dismiss speculation that his side were seeking to move for the talented youngster, with the protracted transfer saga of the Gunners' captain Cesc Fabregas still hanging over the two sides.

"He [Wilshere] is a great player - a great player for Arsenal," said the Barca coach. "And in any case, [Arsenal manager] Arsene Wenger doesn't sell his best players."

Wilshire, 18, played a starring role in the fixture between the sides with Arsenal overturning David Villa’s first half strike to lead the tie 2-1 before the Gunners' return visit to Camp Nou next month.

And the Barca boss revealed his anticipation for the fixture, whilst giving respect to his opponents.

"Arsenal are a wonderful side," added Guardiola.

"You will not hear me discredit Arsenal - they are a great side with a great coach and they will be a very difficult opponent. It will be a great game against a great team."

By Paul Wentworth