Guardiola to sign extension

Guardiola, who has led the Catalan club to seven titles in two seasons, including the 2009 Champions League and two successive La Liga crowns, made a verbal agreement in January to stay on until the end of next season.

GEAR:Get a Barca shirt

"The expected announcement of Guardiola's continued presence on the bench is a reality," the club said on Tuesday.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook