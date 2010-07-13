Guardiola to sign extension
By app
MADRID - Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola will sign a contract extension on Wednesday, the La Liga champions said on their website.
Guardiola, who has led the Catalan club to seven titles in two seasons, including the 2009 Champions League and two successive La Liga crowns, made a verbal agreement in January to stay on until the end of next season.
GEAR:Get a Barca shirt
"The expected announcement of Guardiola's continued presence on the bench is a reality," the club said on Tuesday.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.