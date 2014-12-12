Guardiola wary of Augsburg challenge
Bayern Munich head coach Pep Guardiola is ready for a tough test when the Bundesliga leaders visit Augsburg on Saturday.
The champions have won their last five domestic matches and finished off the UEFA Champions League group stage with a 3-0 defeat of CSKA Moscow on Wednesday.
However, Augsburg are also on a hot streak after taking maximum points from their last four matches.
"It's a small ground and the stadium will be packed - it's a derby," commented Guardiola.
"They are aggressive, play with passion and have quick players."
On a plus note, Guardiola reported that, apart from long-term absentees, he has a fully fit squad to choose from.
