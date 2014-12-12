Guardiola wary of Augsburg challenge

The champions have won their last five domestic matches and finished off the UEFA Champions League group stage with a 3-0 defeat of CSKA Moscow on Wednesday.

However, Augsburg are also on a hot streak after taking maximum points from their last four matches.

"It's a small ground and the stadium will be packed - it's a derby," commented Guardiola.

"They are aggressive, play with passion and have quick players."

On a plus note, Guardiola reported that, apart from long-term absentees, he has a fully fit squad to choose from.