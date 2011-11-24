Guidolin: Udinese can't compete with big clubs

"Frankly, I don't believe I can keep the team in these positions," he told reporters, adding that he did not want the supporters to have unrealistic expectations.

"We have always said that we are fighting mainly to get 40 points, we hope that we get them sooner rather than later so we can see if we can go a bit further."

Udinese finished fourth in Serie A last season and are only one point behind leading pair Juventus and Lazio, with 21 points from 11 games.

But last Sunday's 2-0 defeat by Parma had shown that Udinese could never afford to ease up, Guidolin said.

"I think it's the moment in which the coach should call attention to the real dimensions of our project," he said

"If our team does not enter the pitch with the knife between their teeth, it's a vulnerable team."

"To give you an idea, we also tried to sign Bojan Krkric, but he didn't come to Udinese, he went to Roma. We also thought about Miralem Pjanic [Roma] but there was an expense which was impossible for Udinese."