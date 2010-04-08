Guti looking at life beyond Real Madrid
By app
MADRID - Real Madrid playmaker Guti said on Thursday he was probably playing his last season at the Bernabeu.
"At present there is no chance of staying. I have one year left but we are hoping to reach an agreement," the 33-year-old, who came up through the club's youth ranks, told radio station Onda Madrid.
"I have two years left in me. The idea is to go to England, Italy or the Middle East," the former Spain international added.
