Hamburg appeal eight-game ban for Guerrero

The German Football Association's (DFB) disciplinary committee said the foul in the 53rd minute, when the Peru international felled the keeper from behind near the corner flag with his team already 3-0 behind, was "of increased aggression and very ruthless."

Hamburg, who said Guerrero was correctly sent off and should be banned as well as fined by the club, argued the suspension was too long when compared with more violent attacks in the past that received lighter sentences.

The DFB will announce a final decision in the coming days.