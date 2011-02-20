Hamburg sign Arnesen as sports director

Former European Cup winners Hamburg, whose last major title was the 1987 German Cup, said Arnesen, who is still the Premier League club's sports director, will take over from July 1 on a three year contract.

"Hamburg is a special club with a long tradition and fantastic infrastructure," former Denmark international Arnesen said in a statement.

"I am convinced that with the strength we have and the right decisions we can develop something big."

Arnesen will be joined in Hamburg by current Chelsea chief scout Lee Congerton.

Hamburg, who also won the now defunct German League Cup in 2003, have been looking for a sporting director for almost two years.

They were close to agreeing in late January with former German international Matthias Sammer before he rejected their offer to stay at the German football federation.