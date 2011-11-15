Hamburg's Castelen suffers new injury setback

The gifted Dutchman, who has only managed a handful of appearances since signing in 2007 due to consecutive knee operations, had only weeks ago celebrated his Bundesliga comeback after two years out.

"You cannot envy Romeo Castelen," Hamburg said in a statement. "The 28-year-old will be out for three to four weeks."

Hamburg are occupy the relegation play-off spot after 12 games, two points above bottom-placed Augsburg.