Hammers make move for midfielder Guti
By Nick Moore
Former Real Madrid midfield man Guti is a summer target for newly-promoted West Ham United, according to the player's agent.
The Spaniard is available on a free transfer after being released from his contract by Turkish side Besiktas.
Reports suggest Hammers manager Sam Allardyce has agreed to take the 35-year-old on the club’s pre-season tour of Austria.
And the player’s agent, Barry O’Connor, insists the ball is in West Ham’s court regarding any possible deal.
"West Ham will make a final decision before the season starts," said, as reported by The Sun.
Should a move for the three-time Champions League winner go through, he will become Allardyce’s second signing of the summer following the arrival of goalkeeper Jussi Jaaskelainen.
