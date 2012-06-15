Hammers make move for midfielder Guti

The Spaniard is available on a free transfer after being released from his contract by Turkish side Besiktas.

Reports suggest Hammers manager Sam Allardyce has agreed to take the 35-year-old on the club’s pre-season tour of Austria.

And the player’s agent, Barry O’Connor, insists the ball is in West Ham’s court regarding any possible deal.

"West Ham will make a final decision before the season starts," said, as reported by The Sun.

Should a move for the three-time Champions League winner go through, he will become Allardyce’s second signing of the summer following the arrival of goalkeeper Jussi Jaaskelainen.