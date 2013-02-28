Hammers skipper Nolan out with toe trouble

The prolific 30-year-old midfielder aggravated the problem, which has plagued him all season, in Monday's 3-2 home league defeat by Tottenham Hotspur.

"We're still waiting for the results to come back, his toe is very, very sore," assistant manager Neil McDonald was quoted as saying on the club website.

"He's had problems in the past with it, all season really, and he got a really good kick on it so I imagine he won't be available for Saturday and then we'll see how the results come back and see where he's at."

Nolan had to be substituted 10 minutes before halftime against Tottenham after struggling on for almost half an hour following a foul by midfielder Mousa Dembele, who was booked. Media reports said the toe was broken.

West Ham are 14th in the 20-team standings, six points above the relegation zone with 11 matches to play.