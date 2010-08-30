Hanover bag DaMarcus Beasley
BERLIN - United States international DaMarcus Beasley has signed a two-year deal with Hanover 96, the Bundesliga club said on Monday.
Midfielder Beasley, 28, who joined from Rangers in Scotland, will play in Hanover alongside fellow American Steve Cherundolo who was also a member of the U.S. squad at this year's World Cup in South Africa.
"DaMarcus will help us with his international experience and will give us a further push in the Bundesliga," said Hanover coach Mirko Slomka.
Hanover have made a perfect start of the season with two successive wins.
