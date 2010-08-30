Hanover bag DaMarcus Beasley

Midfielder Beasley, 28, who joined from Rangers in Scotland, will play in Hanover alongside fellow American Steve Cherundolo who was also a member of the U.S. squad at this year's World Cup in South Africa.

"DaMarcus will help us with his international experience and will give us a further push in the Bundesliga," said Hanover coach Mirko Slomka.

Hanover have made a perfect start of the season with two successive wins.

