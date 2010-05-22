Hapoel Ramat Gan retain top flight status

Golan Hermon's 84th minute header was enough for Ramat Gan, who finished 14th in the 16-team Premier League, to end the promotion hopes of Kfar Sava, who earned their playoff place by finishing third in the second division.

Second division champions Ironi Kiryat Shmona and runners-up Hapoel Ashkelon earned automatic promotion. Ahi Nazareth and Hapoel Raanana were relegated from the top division.