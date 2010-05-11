Hapoel Tel Aviv secure State Cup

The cup was a consolation prize for Hapoel, whose hopes of snatching the league title from Maccabi Haifa effectively ended last weekend.

Vermouth gave Hapoel the lead in the 25th minute after weaving across Bnei Yehuda's defence from the right and hit a low, curling shot past diving Nigerian goalkeeper Dele Ayenogba.

Bnei Yehuda equalised in the 38th minute thanks to an own goal by Brazilian defender Douglas da Silva but the parity lasted only four minutes.

Ayenogba was sent off after he brought down advancing Hapoel striker Itai Shechter and Vincent Enyeama, the Nigerian national team goalkeeper, converted the resulting spot kick.

Vermouth added Hapoel's third in the 74th minute to spark wild celebrations among the 34,000-strong crowd.