Hapoel Tel Aviv snatch Israeli title

It was Hapoel's first league championship for 10 years while devastated Haifa, who topped the table going into the final round of matches, could only draw 1-1 against Bnei Yehuda Tel Aviv.

Hapoel's 2-1 victory clinched their 14th title, on goal difference, and their players celebrated in tearful joy at Jerusalem's Teddy Stadium.

It allowed Hapoel to secure the double after they also lifted the State Cup on Tuesday by beating Bnei Yehuda in the final.

Hapoel, who last won the title in 1999-2000, and Haifa, who have lifted the crown six times since 2001, have consistently been Israel's two best club sides.

Winners Hapoel will play in the qualifying rounds of next season's Champions League.