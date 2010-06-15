Hard rain continues to fall on Cameroon

Having returned straight after the 1-0 defeat in Bloemfontein, all 23 players took part in the session as a chilly wind blew rain in from the Indian Ocean across Durban's northern suburbs.

Coach Paul Le Guen greeted media with handshakes and smiles but left assistant Yves Colleu to do the talking as he turned his mind to the next Group E game against Denmark.

"We, and the players, all took a hard knock yesterday," Colleu told reporters. "It was not easy. I must say we did not play as well as expected. That is football.

"However, it is not the end of the road. The players are set to recover their spirits and bounce back in the next match which will be a must win for us."

The four-time African champions and top-ranked team from the continent will take on Denmark, who lost their first encounter 2-0 to the Netherlands on Monday, in what looks like being a decisive match for both teams' hopes in Pretoria on Saturday.

