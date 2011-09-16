Harnik double fires Stuttgart past Freiburg

The hosts were the better team in the first half with top scorer Papis Demba Cisse, who has signed a new improved contract running to 2014, twice coming close.

Stuttgart keeper Sven Ulreich did his best to keep his team in the game but Freiburg counterpart Oliver Baumann was unlucky when his defenders failed to clear a corner and Harnik shot from 16 metres and the ball sailed through a crowded box into the net.

Harnik added another on 73 minutes before Cisse cut the deficit with his fifth league goal of the season five minutes from time.

The win lifted Stuttgart to 10 points from six games.