Hasebe extends Wolfsburg stay
By app
TOKYO - Japan captain Makoto Hasebe has signed a two-year contract extension with Wolfsburg, Japanese media reported on Friday, keeping him at the German club until 2014.
The 27-year-old midfielder helped the Bundesliga side capture their first German title in his first season after joining from the J-League's Urawa Reds in 2008.
"We're delighted Makoto has decided to stay with the club," coach Felix Magath said in a statement. "He has become a crucial player for the team, with his technique and stamina."
Hasebe said he had found a home in Wolfsburg, a city founded in the 1930s to house workers of the newly opened Volkswagen factories.
"I love the town," said Hasebe, a central figure in Japan's impressive run to the last 16 of last year's World Cup. "I am happy to continue my career here and hope we can win more trophies."
