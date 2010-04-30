Trending

Hasebe inks Wolfsburg extension

TOKYO, April 30 (Reuters) - Japan midfielder Makoto Hasebe has signed a new deal with Germany's Wolfsburg that will keep him there until 2012, the Bundesliga club has said.

The 26-year-old, who joined the Germans from J-League club Urawa Reds in 2008, helped Wolfsburg win their first Bundesliga title last season.

"It's a great set-up here and we have a great team," Hasebe told the club's website.

"We have had some good success and I hope I can help us get back into Europe."

The hard-working Hasebe has cemented his place in Japan's national side since moving to Europe and is set to play a central role for his country at this year's World Cup in South Africa.