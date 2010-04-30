Hasebe inks Wolfsburg extension
By app
TOKYO, April 30 (Reuters) - Japan midfielder Makoto Hasebe has signed a new deal with Germany's Wolfsburg that will keep him there until 2012, the Bundesliga club has said.
The 26-year-old, who joined the Germans from J-League club Urawa Reds in 2008, helped Wolfsburg win their first Bundesliga title last season.
"It's a great set-up here and we have a great team," Hasebe told the club's website.
"We have had some good success and I hope I can help us get back into Europe."
The hard-working Hasebe has cemented his place in Japan's national side since moving to Europe and is set to play a central role for his country at this year's World Cup in South Africa.
