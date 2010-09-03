Hasebe limps out of Japan friendlies

The Japan Football Association (JFA) said on Friday the German-based player would not be replaced for the game against the team who knocked Japan out of this year's World Cup in the second round.

"I thought it would be okay but it turned out it wasn't a good decision to train on it," Hasebe told Japan's Nikkan Sports. "It's not good to take risks."

The Wolfsburg midfielder would also miss Tuesday's game against Guatemala in Osaka, the JFA said.

