Havertz double boosts Chelsea's top four ambitions

Two goals by Kai Havertz earned Chelsea a 2-0 victory over Fulham at Stamford Bridge to consolidate the Blues' place in the top four of the Premier League.

Fulham started the game off brightly and produced the first chance in the fifth minute when Antonee Robinson drew an impressive save out of Edouard Mendy, who tipped the ball over the crossbar.

It was the Blues who got the breakthrough five minutes later after Mason Mount played Kai Havertz through on goal before the German slotted the ball past Alphonse Areola.

Havertz thought he had doubled the lead in the 17th minute after he was picked out by Mount but the referee disallowed the goal for offside.

The visitors responded and nearly levelled matters six minutes later but Mendy produced another fine save to deny Ademola Lookman's powerful strike before Recce James headed the rebound out for a corner.

Areola kept his side in the tie in the 39th minute when he produced a goal-saving stop to deny Hakim Ziyech, who should've done better to find the net from inside the box.

Ola Aina nearly levelled matters on the stroke of half time when he unleashed a strike from just outside the box but Mendy did well to palm his attempt away to safety, which also proved to be the last kick of the first half.

Chelsea picked up where they left off in the first half and doubled their lead four minutes into the second half when Werner played a lovely through ball into the box for Havertz, who steered his finish past Areola.

The Blues came close to extending their lead in the 73rd minute when James got to the byline to poke the ball to the far corner where Werner was waiting for a tap in but Areola got down to make a crucial intervention.

Robinson had a chance to pull a goal back for Fulham with three minutes left to play when he found space on the edge of the area before unleashing a shot, but his strike does not trouble Mendy as it sailed over the crossbar.

The Blues proved too strong for their London rivals as they held on to their two goal lead until the final whistle to walk away with all three points.