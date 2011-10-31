Hazard to leave Lille at end of the season

The highly-regarded Hazard, who was voted Ligue 1 's best player by his peers last season, told French sports daily L'Equipe he was playing his last season in France.

"I feel ready to make it to the next level in a great club," Hazard said. "I stayed in Lille this season because there were still things I had to work on, things to prove. But now, I'm ready."

In the close-season, English Premier League sides Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Manchester City as well as Serie A club Inter Milan were reportedly interested in signing the Belgian.

Hazard was also linked with big spending Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain with French media saying the league leaders were ready to make a 50 million euro offer in January, but Hazard ruled out the move.

"Paris is not for now. After France, I want to go abroad," he said.

Hazard, 20, has scored four goals and set up as many in 12 Ligue 1 games this season.