Hazard named best player in Ligue 1

The 20-year-old Hazard, voted the Ligue 1 top prospect for the past two seasons, was instrumental in Lille's brilliant season in which they won the Ligue 1 and French Cup double.

Best Ligue 1 player:

Eden Hazard (Lille)

Best prospect:

Mamadou Sakho (Paris Saint-Germain)

Best goalkeeper:

Steve Mandanda (Olympique Marseille)

Best 11:

Steve Mandanda (Olympique Marseille) - Anthony Reveillere (Olympique Lyon), Adil Rami (Lille), Mamadou Sakho (Paris Saint-Germain), Taye Taiwo (Olympique Marseille) - Yann Mvila (Stade Rennes), Gervinho (Lille), Eden Hazard (Lille), Nene (Paris Saint-Germain) - Kevin Gameiro (Lorient), Moussa Sow (Lille).

Best coach:

Rudi Garcia (Lille)