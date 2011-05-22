Hazard named best player in Ligue 1
PARIS - Belgian midfielder Eden Hazard of Lille was named Ligue 1's best player by his fellow professionals on Sunday.
The 20-year-old Hazard, voted the Ligue 1 top prospect for the past two seasons, was instrumental in Lille's brilliant season in which they won the Ligue 1 and French Cup double.
Best Ligue 1 player:
Eden Hazard (Lille)
Best prospect:
Mamadou Sakho (Paris Saint-Germain)
Best goalkeeper:
Steve Mandanda (Olympique Marseille)
Best 11:
Steve Mandanda (Olympique Marseille) - Anthony Reveillere (Olympique Lyon), Adil Rami (Lille), Mamadou Sakho (Paris Saint-Germain), Taye Taiwo (Olympique Marseille) - Yann Mvila (Stade Rennes), Gervinho (Lille), Eden Hazard (Lille), Nene (Paris Saint-Germain) - Kevin Gameiro (Lorient), Moussa Sow (Lille).
Best coach:
Rudi Garcia (Lille)
