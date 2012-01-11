Hazard won't leave Lille in January

Hazard remains one of Europe’s hot properties, with a number of the continent's biggest clubs keeping tabs on the 21-year-old.

Lille have managed to fend off any interest in the prodigious winger and remain confident they can hold onto the youngster until the end of the season.

The Ligue 1 club are prepared to discuss a possible deal in the summer, but remain adamant that they will not entertain any bids from a number of sides in England, Italy or Spain before then.

"We have received some very interesting propositions for Hazard, but the player will stay with us until at least the end of the season," academy director Jean-Michel Vandamme told calciomercato.com.

"He certainly won't leave until then. Then, if we can find someone willing to make an appropriate offer, we will look to reach an agreement.

"Interest from Inter Milan?

There are clubs in all of the major European leagues that want him.

"His price? I think a player like Hazard is worth at least €40 million."



ByBen McAleer