He will sign a new contract - Zwane's agent says contract extension with Downs is close

Mamelodi Sundowns star Themba Zwane is set to renew his contract with the club, according to his agent.

The 2019-20 PSL Footballer of the Season started the last campaign on fire but had his season curtailed by injuries.

Zwane’s current contract with the DStv Premiership champions is set to expire at the end of June, but Sundowns have an option to renew for another year.

That option looks set to be taken up as the midfielder’s agent, Jazzman Mahlakgane, has revealed that talks are at an advanced stage.

‘He is signing, that’s why we are talking to them for another contract and we are engaging with them only,’ Mahlakgane told the Sowetan yesterday.

‘People must not worry, he will sign a new contract with the club.’

The Bafana Bafana midfielder said he still had unfinished business with Sundowns as he had a target of winning another league title with them.

‘What I can say is that I love the team and we are still talking,’ Zwane told the media.

‘That’s all I can say and the supporters can keep on supporting the team.

‘Moving forward, I would like to see myself on the team. It feels good to have won five league titles, even though I set myself a target of six titles, that’s why I’m pushing so hard every season to win the title.’

The 31-year-old attacking midfielder also insists he was not disappointed to have missed out on winning the Footballer of the Year award for the second time in succession, with teammate Peter Shalulile bagging it.

‘To be honest, when the season started, I wanted to go for it because I spoke to Teko Modise and he said to me he feels like I’m the one who can win again. That’s why I started stronger but, unfortunately, during the season I got an injury,” Zwane said.

‘But I was happy to see Peter getting it. I think he deserves it. If you check all our games, he helped us.

‘Whenever it was tough, he raised his hand and said, “I will save the team”. He played well for the team throughout the season.’