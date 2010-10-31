Heavy rain hits Ligue 1 schedule
By app
PARIS - The Ligue 1 match between Olympique Marseille and Stade Rennes was postponed again on Sunday because of heavy rain, the French champions said.
The game was originally scheduled for Saturday but rain meant it was put back to Sunday.
Bad weather in southeastern France has also forced the postponement of Monaco v Girondins Bordeaux.
No dates have been announced for the rearranged games.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.