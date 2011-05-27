Heinze to leave Marseille

"I confirm that I leave. I think it is a good decision and it is not linked to Didier Deschamps's future," Heinze told a press conference amid speculation that the OM coach might also leave.

Heinze notably played for Paris St Germain (2001-04), Manchester United (2004-07) and Real Madrid (2007-09).

He did not reveal where he would next sign, only saying he would probably play at Caen on Sunday his "last game in France".