Helman Mkhalele names Bafana captain for Cosafa Cup

Helman Mkhalele has named his Bafana Bafana captain and vice-captains for the upcoming Cosafa Cup tournament this month.

Mkhalele will take charge of the South African national team for the tournament, which is set to get underway in Gqeberha on 6 July with Bafana taking on Botswana in the opening match of the tournament.

AmaZulu goalkeeper Veli Mothwa has been named the national team captain for the tournament, while his club teammate Siyethemba Sithebe and Mamelodi Sundowns defender Rushine de Reuck were named as his vice-captains.

Bafana Bafana announced the news of their captain and vice-captains on their official social media platforms on Sunday.

Bafana Bafana are set to take on Botswana in their opening match of the Cosafa Cup on Tuesday before they face Eswatini on Friday, 9 July and ending the group stages against Lesotho on 14 July.