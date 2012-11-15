Henry nominated for MLS MVP prize

New York Red Bulls forward Henry finished in the top three of a poll of current MLS players, coaches, club officials and the media.

The 35-year-old Henry struck 15 goals for the Red Bulls who were eliminated from the playoffs by D.C United in the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

San Jose Earthquakes striker Chris Wondolowski, who equalled the league's record for goals scored in a regular season with 27 this campaign, was also nominated along with Sporting Kansas City midfielder Graham Zusi, who had the most assists.

Ben Olsen (D.C United), Peter Vermes (Sporting Kansas City) and Frank Yallop (San Jose Earthquakes) were the three nominees for coach of the year.

The winner of the awards will be announced on November 29.