Heracles prove too strong for Twente
Former England coach Steve McClaren's Twente Enschede side wasted a chance to go top of the Dutch championship by losing 3-2 at home to mid-table Heracles Almelo on Friday.
Twente missed three good scoring opportunities before Brazilian Everton put the visitors in front with a diving header 12 minutes before the interval.
Luuk de Jong equalised after 73 minutes but two defensive blunders allowed Darl Douglas and Everton to seal victory for Heracles.
De Jong struck his second goal of the game, and his 17th of the season in the league, in stoppage-time.
