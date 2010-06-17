Hernandez follows in grandfather's footsteps

The young forward's grandfather Tomas Balcazar scored the first goal against France in 1954 World Cup, way before Hernandez was born, but the 22-year-old knew all about it.

"Yes, I just remembered that now in the dressing room. I hope I can speak to him soon," the beaming striker told a news conference after his country's 2-0 win over France.

Hernandez has had a whirlwind few months after gaining selection for the national side, completing a transfer to Manchester United and now scoring in a World Cup.

But he displayed down-to-earth qualities as he faced the media after the game.

"Thanks to my family, I am what I am on and off the pitch," he said.

Hernandez's father also played for Mexico in the 1986 World Cup with current coach Javier Aguirre.

