Highlights: Pitso guide's Al Ahly to victory in Fifa Club World Cup opener

Catch up with the action from Al Ahly’s 1-0 victory over Al Duhail in their Fifa World Cup opener which sealed a semi-final spot against reigning European Champions Bayern Munich for Pitso Mosimane’s men.

Hussein El Shahat scored the winning goals in the 30th minute to seal the victory for the Egyptian giants.

In true Mosimane fashion the Egyptian’s looked great on the ball and dominated possession throughout, although Duhail still remained a threat.

Al Ahly though held on for the historic victory which was only the 12th victory of an African team in 43 matches at the Club WC.

Watch the highlights here: