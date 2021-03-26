Highlights: Bafana fight back to deny Ghana

Bafana Bafana came back to hold Ghana to a 1-1 draw in their Africa Cup of Nations Group C qualifier at the FNB Stadium on Thursday evening.

The Black Stars opened the scoring through Mohammed Kudus early in the second half but their lead only lasted two minute as Percy Tau levelled matters to earn a point for Bafana.

The result saw Molefi Ntseki's side remain in second place in Group C, level on 10 points with leaders Ghana with one match left in the group stage qualifiers.

WATCH: South Africa 1-1 Ghana