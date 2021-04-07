Highlights: Chiefs earn a point in four goal thriller
Kaizer Chiefs fought back to salvage a 2-2 draw with Stellenbosch FC in a DStv Premiership clash at FNB Stadium on Tuesday evening.
Stellies opened the scoring through Nathan Sinkala’s powerful hearer before Leonardo Castro made it 1-1 in the 76th minute.
The visitors then restored their lead through Phathushedzo Nange but their lead only lasted four minutes as Nkosingiphile Ngcobo earned Chiefs a point with a late goal at the FNB Stadium.
WATCH: Kaizer Chiefs 2-2 Stellenbosch FC
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.