Highlights: Chiefs earn a point in four goal thriller

Kaizer Chiefs fought back to salvage a 2-2 draw with Stellenbosch FC in a DStv Premiership clash at FNB Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Stellies opened the scoring through Nathan Sinkala’s powerful hearer before Leonardo Castro made it 1-1 in the 76th minute.

The visitors then restored their lead through Phathushedzo Nange but their lead only lasted four minutes as Nkosingiphile Ngcobo earned Chiefs a point with a late goal at the FNB Stadium.

WATCH: Kaizer Chiefs 2-2 Stellenbosch FC