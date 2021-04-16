Highlights: Chiefs' league struggles continue as Baroka snatch late point

Kaizer Chiefs were pegged back by a late Baroka equaliser as they were forced to settle for the share of the spoils in their DStv Premiership clash on Thursday.

The Glamour Boys were looking to build on their qualification for the quarters of the Caf Champions League with a big win in the league but came up against a dogged and determined Bakgaga side.

After a tight half saw chances hard to come by but things opened up in the second when Lebogang Manyama opened the scoring with 58 minutes gone.

Chiefs looked like they would see out the game, but the home side had other thoughts as Evidence Makgopa netted an equaliser in the 81st minute to break Chiefs hearts.

Watch the highlights here: