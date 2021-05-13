Highlights: Chiefs, Swallows cancel each other out at FNB
By Dean Workman
Catch up with all the action from the 1-1 draw between Kaizer Chiefs and Swallows FC in their DStv Premiership encounter on Wednesday evening.
Chiefs came into the game desperate for three points in their pursuit of a top eight finish.
Swallows, however, were the side who started strongest and grabbed the lead with just 8 minutes gone as Kagiso Malinga fired home for the Birds.
It only took Chiefs seven minutes to respond as Leonardo Castro was on hand to head in a rebound after Happy Mashiane hit the upright.
Both teams searched for an equaliser, but it was not forthcoming and they had to settle for a point a piece.
Catch up with the highlights here:
