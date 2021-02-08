Highlights: City thrash Liverpool, while Spurs and Chelsea gain ground

Catch up with all of Sunday’s Premier League action which included a massive 4-1 win for Manchester City at the home of defending champions Liverpool, while Spurs and Chelsea made up some ground in the race for top 4.

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham kick off the action on Sunday as his Tottenham side bounced back from consecutive defeats as goals from the returning Harry Kane and Heung-min Son fired them to a comfortable 2-0 win over West Brom.

The second match of the day saw Leicester City take on an inconsistent Wolves team as Brendan Rodgers looked to pounce on Manchester United’s slip up on Saturday and move into second. The game though failed to catch a light and both teams had to settle for a point in a 0-0 draw.

The standout fixture of the round saw City travel to Anfield with Liverpool looking to avoid a third straight home defeat. City looked the dominant side throughout the match, but the sides went into the break level after Ilkay Gundogan missed a penalty.

The German, however, made up for his miss as he fired in a second half brace, with Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden also netting to had the Sky Blues a massive 4-1 win at Anfield.

The final game of the day saw Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea take on Southampton. It was Mason Mount who fired the Blues ahead in the first half, but they were pegged back 10 minutes into the second thanks to an own goal from Antonio Rudiger. Moment later though a penalty was awarded and Jorginho made no mistakes from the spot.

