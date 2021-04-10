Highlights: CR Belouizdad end Sundowns' 28-game unbeaten run

Mamelodi Sundowns saw their impressive 28-game unbeaten run ended by CR Belouizdad as the Algerians walked away as 2-0 winners in their Caf Champions League group stage clash on Friday.

Downs were looking to end the group stage on a positive note and would have been expecting to sweep Belouizdad aside after beating the Algerians 5-0 in the reverse fixture earlier on in the season.

Things, however, didn’t go according to plan for the Brazilians as a goal on the half hour mark through Amir Sayoud, who capitalised on an error from Sundowns goalkeeper Richardo Goss to slot the ball into an empty net, put them behind.

Belouizdad then doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time after Gasmi found the back of the net with a powerful header at the back post from a Zine Boulekhoua’s cross.

Downs tried to get back into the game, but the Algerians defended well to claim a famous victory.

Watch the full highlights: