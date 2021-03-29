Highlights: Dissapointing Bafana fail to qualify for Afcon after loss to Sudan

View a recap of Bafana Bafana’s frustrating 2-0 loss to Sudan which saw the South Africans fail to qualify for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Molefi Ntseki’s side knew they needed at least a draw against Sudan to secure qualification but were immediately up against it as Saifeldin Bakhit home from a freekick to give his side the lead with just 5 minutes on the clock.

Sudan then doubled their lead 32nd minute after Abdelrahman Yousif was played through on goal before beating Hlatshwayo to slot the ball past Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.

Try as they might Bafana could not get back into the game and will miss out on next year’s Afcon tournament.

Watch the highlights here: