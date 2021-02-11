Highlights: Everton edge Spurs in nine-goal FA Cup tie

Everton came out on top in a thriller FA Cup tie on Wednesday evening as a goal in extra-time handed them a dramatic 5-4 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs took the lead through Davison Sanchez in the first half as he rose highest to head home from a corner, but things quickly turned around as goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison and a Gylifi Sigurdsson penalty put Everton 3-1 up.

Just before the break Spurs pulled one back through Eric Lamela to close the gap heading into the second half.

It was then Spurs’ chance to fight back as Sanchez again directed a header on goal to level the scores.

The game was nowhere near over though as Richarlison again fired his side infront, only for Harry kane to come off the bench and equalise with two minutes of normal time left.

The game was forced to extra-time where Bernard came off the bench to smash home the winner in the first half of additional time.

Watch the highlights here: