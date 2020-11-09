Trending

Highlights: Liverpool, City draw while Villa stun Arsenal

Liverpool vs Man City
(Image credit: Premier League)

Catch the highlights from the top Premier League action from Gameweek 8 as Liverpool and Manchester City drew, Manchester United got a much-needed win over Everton while Arsenal were stunned by Aston Villa.

 

Manchester City 1:1 Liverpool

Arsenal 0:3 Aston Villa

Everton 1:3 Manchester United

Chelsea 4:1 Sheffield United

Tottenham Hotspur 1:0 West Brom

Leicester City 1:0 Wolves