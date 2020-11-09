Highlights: Liverpool, City draw while Villa stun Arsenal
Catch the highlights from the top Premier League action from Gameweek 8 as Liverpool and Manchester City drew, Manchester United got a much-needed win over Everton while Arsenal were stunned by Aston Villa.
Manchester City 1:1 Liverpool
Arsenal 0:3 Aston Villa
Everton 1:3 Manchester United
Chelsea 4:1 Sheffield United
Tottenham Hotspur 1:0 West Brom
Leicester City 1:0 Wolves
