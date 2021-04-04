Highlights: Parker keeps Chiefs' quarter-final hopes alive

Kaizer Chiefs kept their hopes of qualifying for the Caf Champions League quarter-finals alive after beating Wydad Casablanca 1-0 at the FNB Stadium on Saturday evening.

Bernard Parker's strike proved to be the difference as Amakhosi walked away with all three points in Group C, despite being reduced to nine men after Daniel Akpeyi and Samir Nurkovic were shown their marching orders.

Chiefs will next take on Guinean giants Horoya in their last Group C match in Conakry on 10 April as both teams look to join Wydad in the quarter-finals of the continental competition.

WATCH: Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 Wydad Casablanca