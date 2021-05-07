Highlights: Pirates dominate Leopards as Mabasa nets brace

Tshegofatso Mabasa netted a brace to help guide Orlando Pirates to a 3-0 win over Black Leopards on Thursday evening. Catch up with highlights from a win which saw the Soweto giants move into fourth.

After a tight goalless first half things sprung into life in the second stanza when Mabasa opened the scoring with just two minutes played before he doubled the lead 20 minutes later to put Pirates in control.

Gabadinho Mhango added a third for the Buccaneers with five minutes to go to help guide Josef Zinnbauer’s side to an important winner after the weekends thumping by Mamelodi Sundowns.

Watch the highlights here: