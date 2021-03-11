Highlights: Pirates held to goalless draw in Caf Confed Cup opener
View the highlights from Orlando Pirates’ 0-0 opening Caf Confederation Cup stalemate against ES Etif of Algeria on Wednesday evening.
The Sea Robbers made the trip to the Accra Sports Stadium, Ghana, filled with confidence after a run of six wins and a draw in the last seven games across all competitions.
Josef Zinnbauer’s charger were though forced to settle for a draw in their group opener against the Algerians.
Watch the highlights here:
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.