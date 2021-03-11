Highlights: Pirates held to goalless draw in Caf Confed Cup opener

View the highlights from Orlando Pirates’ 0-0 opening Caf Confederation Cup stalemate against ES Etif of Algeria on Wednesday evening.

The Sea Robbers made the trip to the Accra Sports Stadium, Ghana, filled with confidence after a run of six wins and a draw in the last seven games across all competitions.

Josef Zinnbauer’s charger were though forced to settle for a draw in their group opener against the Algerians.

Watch the highlights here: