Highlights: Sundowns continue march towards title with victory over Martizburg

Goals from Ricardo Nascimento and Gift Motupa handed Mamelodi Sundowns a 2-0 win over Maritzburg United on Wednesday afternoon. Catch up with all the highlights here.

Downs started well with Peter Shalulile hiting the cross bar twice in the opening 17 minutes but were then handed blow in their pursuit of three points as talisman Themba Zwane was forced off through injury with just 12 minutes on the clock.

The Brazilians eventually made the pressure tell as they tookthe lead with six minutes to play in the half after Gift Motupa was brought down in the penalty box, leaving Ricardo Nasciment to calmly slot home his spot kick.

Maritzburg then tried to force their way back into the game in the second half, but a 72nd-minute strike from Gift Motupa, his first for Sundowns, handed the defending champions the three points as they look to seal a fourth consecutive PSL title.

Watch the highlights here: