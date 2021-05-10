Highlights: Sundowns edge Galaxy to go seven points clear

A goal by Peter Shalulile helped Mamelodi Sundowns moved seven points clear at the top of the DStv Premiership following their 1-0 win over TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The victory saw Masandawana move further above second place AmaZulu with four games left, while the Rockets remained eighth on the log with 32 points from 26 matches.

